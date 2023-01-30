Watch CBS News

US Ghost Adventures in Old Sacramento!

There's a new ghost tour in Sacramento! US Ghost Adventures, a tourism company offering entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours of most haunted cities in the U.S., and Sacramento is their newest location! Dina Kupfer is getting a preview!
