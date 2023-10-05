Watch CBS News

Tom's Watch Bar

There's a new spot in Downtown Commons right next to the Golden 1 Center to check out the game! Julissa Ortiz is at Tom's Watch Bar, checking out the menu and the 80 SCREENS they have for ALL of the sports-watching!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.