"The Hollywood Healer" Chris Shelton helps Tina's Back 9am "The Hollywood Healer" Chris Shelton will be in studio to demo back exercises. He's worked with many celebrities. His second book, "Chris Shelton's Easy Guide to Fixing Neck and Back Pain" comes out September 24. Chris personally knows something about pain – and fixing it. He suffered a major back injury when he was young and spent the next 30 years studying ways to help himself and others. His practice is centered on non-invasive modalities and centuries-old Eastern medical traditions. Chris has offices in San Jose and LA . . . and he will absolutely fly into Sacramento to get you "back" into Pickleball!