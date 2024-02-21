Watch CBS News

"The Food That Built America" - Adam Richman joins us!

“The Food That Built America” is back with all new episodes, featuring well-known brand names such as Olive Garden, Ben & Jerry’s, Charms, Tootsie Roll, Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker and many more! This season will educate viewers about the surprising stories of the sometimes ruthless visionaries and entrepreneurs who launched some of the biggest, most lucrative food brands in American history Host Adam Richman joins us to talk about the upcoming season!
