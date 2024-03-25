The Drunken Burro mobile bartending Why grab a refreshing drink from a cooler when you could be served one by a miniature burro! Based out of Yuba City, CA, The Drunken Burro is a unique, mobile bartending service. Other than a charming mobile bar with delicious food and beverages, the Drunken Burro also offers an experience like no other with its team of miniature burros that will serve drinks and pose for photo ops! Molly Riehl is meeting with the team to get the adorable experience and learn more about the new Hike with Burros opportunity!