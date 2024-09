Tap in and head to nevada city for locally sourced beer and a great time! BrewBuilt Brewing, a Grass Valley brewery dedicated to making approachable beers made with locally sourced craft malt, has opened a taproom in Nevada City. The people behind BrewHaus are excited to bring you a place where you can slow down, enjoy the people you're with, and savor a great beer in a relaxed, family-friendly, dog-friendly setting.