SMA Entertainment, LLC. Presents The Stockton Tequila Festival Food, Drinks and Live performances Featuring: El Chicano, Dezzy Hollow, The Delfonics Experience featuring Norman Carter, Rappin’4Tay, & Latin Magic Band. Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Weber Point Events Center 221 N. Center Street Stockton, CA 95202. Gates open a 12pm

