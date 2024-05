Sewcial's new location! Since 2015, Sewcial has been creating really fun, over-delivered group sewing classes and clubs, themed parties, educational programs, scout badge projects, and crafting events in the Sacramento Region. Now, Sewcial has a home of its own, expanding to include a handmade marketplace for crafters, aspiring crafters, and handcrafted giftable merchandise! Molly Riehl is stopping by to check out the new space and hear about the grand opening event this weekend!