See's Candies Grand Opening See's Candies will be having their Grand Opening Day celebration in Citrus Heights, CA on Saturday, September 16! The festivities will begin at 9:30AM, starting with words of welcome and a ribbon cutting by President and CEO, Pat Egan. We will also be joined by Mayor Tim Schaefer as well as the El Camino High School cheer team and drumline who will be attending to pump up the crowd and drum up some excitement!!