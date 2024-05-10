Watch CBS News

Savannah Bananas Takeover - meeting the guys!

The Savannah Bananas (and Party Animals) took over the 10:00 hour of Good Day this morning! Noah Bridges "Heartthrob of Bananaland," Malachi Mitchell "Flash Tha Kid," and Tanner "Tinder" Thomas answer some tough questions from John and Ashley!
