San Joaquin BassMasters, 8am San Joaquin BassMasters was started by local angler, Cam Cardoza, who had a vision to provide a means to bring kids together that love to fish and want to learn more about fishing and conservation. The club started in October of 2019 and currently has about 15 members. Last season they had several angler teams finish in the top 10 in local tournaments with all anglers learning more through practices and participation.