Sakura is showing us a new, beautiful art installation! Meet renowned artist, Martin Taylor as his latest sculpture, "Touch the Sky," is presented to the City of Vacaville. A special evening reception on Wednesday, July 24, from 7:30 to 9:00 PM at the School Street bridge in Downtown Vacaville is open to the public. This installation, scheduled for Thursday, July 18, is a significant addition to Vacaville's public art scene. The City of Vacaville and the Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District collaborated with the artist to obtain the piece for one year. Join us in celebration of another reason to be in Downtown Vacaville.