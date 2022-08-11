Watch CBS News

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week - Meet Blanche!

We head out to the Sacramento SPCA to meet our pet of the week, a sweet black kitten named Blanche! But really, they have SO MANY KITTENS right now, they're doing a "clear the shelter" event! Natalie Vergara tells us more about the event!
