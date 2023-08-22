TV Schedule
Sacramento Republic FC's 10th Season Celebration!
This Saturday, Republic FC is headed back to the site of its first-ever home game - Hughes Stadium - for one night only to celebrate 10 indomitable seasons! Julissa Ortiz is with Republic midfielder Rodrigo Lopez, getting ready for the big event!
