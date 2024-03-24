Watch CBS News

Running of the Elk, 7am

Lace up for a day of family fitness and community support at the 13th Annual Kaiser Permanente Running of the Elk on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This family-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages to run, walk, and make a positive impact.
