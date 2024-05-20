Watch CBS News

Roundhouse Deli's new location!

If you like tacos, you probably know about Roundhouse Deli's world-famous tri-tip tacos! They're adding a third location to their Roseville and Elk Grove spots, in East Sacramento on Alhambra Boulevard! Molly Riehl is checking it out!
