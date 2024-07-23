Rock out with the world's number one Elton John tribute band! The world's number one Elton John tribute band are coming to Vacaville to play All The Hits by Elton John. The spectacular show includes Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind, Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I'm Still Standing, Crocodile Rock and Your Song. They will also be performing classic album tracks like Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the multi-platinum double LP released in 1973.