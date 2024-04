R&B Money Tour coming to town! An unforgettable night of music is headed to Hard Rock Sacramento in Wheatland with The R&B Money Tour! Assembling a once-in-a-lifetime lineup, it promises to be an unforgettable night of sultry, smooth, and show-stopping R&B headlined by Tank with support from Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. Tank, Keri, and Carl join Cody and John to talk about the show coming up in June!