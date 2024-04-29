Watch CBS News

Prom Closet, 9am

As prom season approaches, your scholar will be looking for quality formal wear at a more affordable price. The Prom Closet in Galt has gently used prom dresses and accessories so youths can be stylish and not break the bank in the process.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.