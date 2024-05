Positivity Party, 7am Geared towards children in TK through 6th grade, the Positivity Party is designed to boost mental health and inspire positivity. Renowned motivational entertainer and author Kevin Bracy, a proud Mesa Verde High School alumnus, returns to his alma mater on May 18, 2024, for the “Greatness Talk Positivity Party.” This uplifting event doubles as a fundraiser for the non-profit “It Takes Guts” and a celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month.