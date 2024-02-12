Watch CBS News

Popoxcomitls: Cuentos en Barro, 9am

Father and son Ray and Gabriel Gonzales work side by side sculpting works in terra cotta depicting ancestral, pre-Columbian stories and deities. Ray Gonzales passes his ceramic mastery to his son Gabriel Gonzales in this one of a kind art exhibit.
