PeachFest in the Plaza Folsom This is an annual event hosted by Living Smart, farmers markets in historic Folsom for the community to celebrate all things peachy. It’s a fun family event that includes live musical entertainment, fun activities for the kids and of course great food, farmers and vendors with peach inspired products and produce from local small businesses and farmers in the area…this marks our 10th year doing this event. PeachFest in the Plaza 915 Sutter St., Folsom Today 10 AM to 3 PM