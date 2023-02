PBR: Unleash The Beast Sacramento Golden 1 Center will be the home of "The Toughest Sport on Dirt" for the 20th consecutive year in Sacramento on February 3 – 5, where the top 35 bull riders in the world compete on the televised PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic. The toughest animal athletes on the planet are matched with the world's best bull riding athletes in an eight-second man versus beast duel