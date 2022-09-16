Watch CBS News

OnIt Coffee, Arden Mall

OnIt Coffee has expanded to Arden Mall! Onit Coffee was founded in 2020 as a mobile coffee truck and 2 years later they have opened up their first brick and mortar location at the front of Arden Mall where Starbucks was located for over 10+ years!
