"Non Drinking Buddies" podcast "Non Drinking Buddies" is a new podcast from teetotaling comedians, actors, parents and besties Rebekka Johnson (Netflix’s “Glow”) and Anne Gregory (NBC’s “Parks and Recreation). Both randomly decided to get sober on the same day in 2022 , and the show explores their journey with being sober, the journeys of other well-known talent and how to find the fun in a booze-free life! Anne and Rebekka join Cody to talk about it!