Watch CBS News

Mother’s Day Sip & Shop, 9am

Visit Valensin Vineyard & Winery for a wonderful day for Mom filled with shopping, stunning lakeside views, live music, delicious food from our food truck, and of course, flowing wine from the vineyard.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.