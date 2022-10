"Monster High - The Movie" star Nayah Damasen joins us! With credits in "Grey's Anatomy," "Black-ish," and "Little Big Stars," Nayah Damasen is no stranger to the spotlight! Her latest movie is "Monster High - The Movie," and it's premiering on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today! Nayah joins Julissa and Lori to tell us about the movie, and what else she's up to!