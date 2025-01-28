Molly Meets the Creators of Little Wiggles Play Dough! Little Wiggles Play is a play dough jar toy company dedicated to offering purposeful play experiences for children in a compact, affordable, and fun format. Each jar features handmade play dough crafted from simple, kitchen-friendly ingredients such as flour, salt, water, coconut oil, and food coloring. The dough is squishy, fun, and long-lasting. Each themed jar also includes a variety of fun items designed to promote open-ended, creative, independent, and collaborative play.