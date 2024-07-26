Molly is putting her pickleball skills to the test for the upcoming tournament! Dink Doctors Pickleball is a new pickleball league based in El Dorado Hills that strives to bring a fun and competitive environment for people of all ages and skill levels to test their capabilities on the pickleball court. Saturday, August 10th is the first official tournament, with three brackets for players from beginning to experienced. This tournament is about getting people of all skill levels and ages involved -- and it benefits an adorable cause.