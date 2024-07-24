Molly is meeting with a mini entrepreneur! These great minds have been developing their business acumen for the past four weeks by conceptualizing products, visualizing themselves as kid bosses, practicing their marketing and messaging, and creating products that are meaningful to them for others to enjoy. Mini-preneurs are looking forward to and will be proud to show off their hard work and business portfolios at their storefronts. Come out and support them this Friday, July 26 from 5pm-8pm at the Tahoe Park Vendor Fair and Food Truck Mania.