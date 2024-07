Molly is hanging out with bats! Did you know that a huge colony of migratory bats live under the Yolo Causeway during the summer? Join Yolo Basin Foundation for a summertime Bat Talk and Tour to learn all about these amazing and beneficial mammals and watch the “flyout” of the largest urban colony of Mexican Free-tailed bats in California. The bats emerge in long ribbons as they head out to hunt for insects for the night. Molly goes under the causeway to learn about the Bat Talk and Tour and more bat-themed events!