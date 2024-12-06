Molly Finds the Perfect Holiday Decor Inspiration Join the community for the 51st Annual Holiday Home Tour this weekend, December 6-8, in the charming 40's neighborhood of East Sacramento. This year’s tour features six stunning homes, each beautifully decorated by professional designers. With unique themes and color schemes, these expertly curated spaces are sure to inspire visitors with fresh ideas for their own holiday decor. Don't miss the opportunity to explore these festive homes and discover design tips that will make your season merry and bright!