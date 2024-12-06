Molly Checks Out a Bar Transformed into a Christmas Wonderland! The Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is back in Sacramento, bringing its over-the-top holiday decor to The Butterscotch Den and The Snug! Known for its festive, "Christmas threw up all over" vibe, these bars are featuring new specialty cocktails and collectible glassware. We got a sneak peek at The Butterscotch Den’s transformation before Thanksgiving, and now The Snug has joined the festive fun, turning into a gaudy winter wonderland! Check out the holiday magic in this preview!