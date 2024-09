Modesto Bacon Festival 2024 10am (part 2) Come join us for a day of community, flavor, and unforgettable memories at Modesto Bacon Fest on September 7th in Downtown Modesto. From crispy bacon strips to creative bacon-infused drinks, there are indulgent experiences for food enthusiasts of all ages. Enjoy live music, vendors, a corn-hole tournament, face painters and fun activities for the whole family. Don't miss the chance to discover new culinary delights. I St between 11th & 12th St. Downtown Modesto, CA 95354