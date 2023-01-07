Watch CBS News

Mardi Gras Kings Day

King's Day (also known as Twelfth Night and the Epiphany) is the official start of the Mardi Gras season. In New Orleans, Christmas trees become Mardi Gras trees and office break rooms fill up with king cakes.
