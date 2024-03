Patty Mastracco ("I Do Food") joins Tina in the Good Day Kitchen, making some savory March Madness Snacks!

March Madness Snacks with Patty Mastracco! Patty Mastracco ("I Do Food") joins Tina in the Good Day Kitchen, making some savory March Madness Snacks!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On