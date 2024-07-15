Make a difference and help struggling families at an annual food drive! As the summer months are upon us, Placer County will see an increase in food insecurity for residents across the region. A symptom of a larger issue across the nation where, in the last 5-years alone, the rate of food insecurity has risen by over 50%. In response to this rising trend, the Placer County Association of REALTORS® will once again host their annual Summer Food Drive, running through August 2024. In an effort to continue to support the community in which their members work and live, PCAR has specifically partnered with the Auburn Interfaith Food Closet, The Salt Mine and Salvation Army for this year’s drive.