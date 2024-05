Macra Madam Macra Madam was established in early 2020, born out of the downtime that the COVID-19 quarantine provided. It's a mom-owned, sustainable business, with all chord used coming from a women run and zero waste company. Founder Blair Mehigan calls her works of art "very handmade," meaning no two items are truly alike. Molliy Riehl is stopping by, learning more about the fiber art creations!