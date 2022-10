Lodi Street Faire, 9am Over 500 vendors and thousands of shoppers will converge on Downtown Lodi to enjoy the Lodi Street Faire to sell and purchase antiques, arts & crafts and commercial items at the event sponsored by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce. The Street Faire takes up 15-square blocks of Lodi and the day is full of plenty of activities and delicious food from 25 food vendors. And no faire is complete without sweet treats and cold drinks!