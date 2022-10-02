Watch CBS News

Lodi Street Faire

Over 500 vendors and thousands of shoppers will converge on Downtown Lodi to enjoy the Lodi Street Faire to sell and purchase antiques, arts & crafts and commercial items at the event sponsored by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.