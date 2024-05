Local jiu-jitsu prodigy headed to World Championships! Local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prodigy Kaya Anderson just received an invitation to the first ever Abu Dhabi Combat Club Youth World Championship! Kaya is a Yellow-Black belt under Professor Manny Gonzalez at Ralph Gracie Sacramento and has been training for approximately 5.5 years, and Sakura Gray is taking a lesson from Kaya!