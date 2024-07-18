Live in a luxurious fairytale home!

Watch CBS News

Discover this luxurious Loomis estate settled on nearly 5 picturesque acres. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home boasts breathtaking views of the storybook landscape from nearly every room. Step outside of the nearly 6,000 sf custom home and discover a paradise-like backyard that is made for entertaining. Soak up the California sunshine from the sparkling grotto pool, spa, and sprawling patio areas -- the ideal setting for weekend barbecues or lounging. For the aspiring vintner, an established vineyard awaits and, for the kids, fishing in the tranquil pond will make lifetime memories.
