Let's get to shavin'! Sunrise Elementary School principal Martin Hock is sticking to his word – exceed fundraising goals, off with his hair! Children and families have been very generous this year raising over $18,000 for the American Heart Association, and then followed that up with their Jog-A-Thon fundraiser raising $70,000 for classrooms, school-wide events and support, like field trip scholarships, structured recess games, and more! Ashley Williams is joining in on the fun as principal Hock's hair comes off!