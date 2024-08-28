Learn some tips on how to stay fit while you're away at school! Whether you or your child is heading off to college, campus life can bring challenges like increased stress, late-night ramen cravings, and fluctuating energy levels. However, the start of a new year offers a fresh perspective. Nutrition is crucial for overall health and well-being. What we eat significantly influences how we feel, think, and function. Keeping quick and healthy meals and snacks stocked in your dorm room can help you resist the urge to grab something greasy.