Le Macaron French Pastries feature Paris Inspired Treats The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics have started, and while the sports will be the main focus, Le Macaron French pastries can teach your audience more about French culture! Local owners of Le Macaron, the largest and original macaron franchise, will be in studio with some French goodies for us to try! Le Macaron makes over a million macarons each year and they are served nationwide. They'll showcase several flavors of macaron, croissants, likely a few pastries.... croissants and beignets. Tea party setup with a tea pot and three tiers of pasty tower, and macaron/coffee flight.