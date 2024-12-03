Kids Receive New Bikes from Folsom State Prison Donation The Folsom Prison bicycle donations are a Christmas season tradition began in 1986. Bicycles are donated throughout the year and are refurbished by incarcerated persons who work full time in the bicycle shop. The bicycles will be on display in front of the historic East Gate, kickstand by kickstand. Members of the Cameron Park Rotary will deliver the bicycles to the children the morning before the schools are dismissed for their holiday break.