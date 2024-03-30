Watch CBS News

Is It Allergies? - 7am

Spring is here! For many Sacramentans, this means itchy eyes, a runny nose, and congestion. Dr. Neil Parikh of Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group can offer tips to help manage and prevent allergy symptoms!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.