"In Russia: A Brooklyn Solution" author joins us! Anthony Schembri is a distinguished former police commissioner with a background in homicide and forensic evidence. His first novel, "In Russia: A Brooklyn Solution," follows Lieutenant Anthony Migali of the NYPD on an international web of deceit and murder as he is tasked with solving Moscow’s first-ever serial killer case The book is full of his real life adventures. He joins Cody to talk about the book, and how he was the basis for TV's "The Commish!"