"I'm an Electric Lampshade" star Doug McCorkle joins us! Called both “one of the best documentaries of the year” (on-magazine.co.uk), and “One of the best films we’ll see all year” (KQED), "I'm an Electric Lampshade" is a mind-bending musical odyssey starring Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild-mannered corporate accountant. After retiring at age 60, Doug puts his marriage, life savings, and reputation on the line to chase his wildest dream! Doug joins John and Tina to tell us more about the film, and how you can watch it!