Hot Bench kicks off 11th season— catch the judges chatting with us!

Hot Bench Returns for Season 11 on Monday, September 9th with Exciting New Episodes! As the show approaches its 2000th episode, viewers can look forward to deeper deliberations and diverse cases. This season, the judges are spending more time on each case, reflecting the increasing public interest in court proceedings and critical thinking. Hot Bench continues to offer unique insights into the judicial process, distinguishing itself from other court shows on television.
